Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday on MLB Network that he expects Yamamoto to pitch during the March 18-19 series versus the Cubs in Tokyo.

Roberts anticipates Yamamoto's countryman, Roki Sasaki, pitching during the two-game series, as well. Cubs manager Craig Counsell has said previously that Shota Imanaga will get the ball for one of the two contests, and it seems likely that he and Yamamoto will match up in the first game.