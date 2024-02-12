The Dodgers plan to give Yamamoto a start during their two-game series against the Padres in South Korea on March 20-21, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It could potentially set him up to receive an extra start, depending on how the Dodgers want to line up their rotation when they return for their domestic home opener March 28. The Dodgers are expected to use at least a modified version of a six-man rotation, which should make the transition for Yamamoto easier since he pitched on five days' rest in Japan.