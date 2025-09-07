Yamamoto did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with 10 strikeouts over 8.2 innings.

Yamamoto came within one out of recording 2025's first no-hitter before Jackson Holliday spoiled the bid with a solo homer, and the Dodgers' bullpen couldn't close things out after his exit. The 27-year-old was dominant regardless, racking up 23 whiffs on 112 pitches and logging 10 strikeouts for the second straight start. He'll take a 2.72 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 177:50 K:BB across 155.1 innings into a road matchup with the Giants next weekend.