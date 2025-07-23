Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Fans eight in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Tuesday.
All three runs were scored in the second inning. Yamamoto wasn't that efficient, throwing 101 pitches (65 strikes) in this start, but he turned in a decent performance. He's allowed nine runs (five earned) across 24.2 innings over his last five starts, which includes one where he didn't escape the first frame. Yamamoto is now at a 2.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 124:37 K:BB through 109.1 innings across 20 starts this season. His next start is tentatively projected to be at Cincinnati early next week.
