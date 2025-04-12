Yamamoto (2-1) picked up the win Friday, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Cubs. He struck out nine.

The right-hander continued his dominant beginning to 2025, delivering his second straight quality start without allowing an earned run. Yamamoto got stretched out to 103 pitches (64 strikes) in this one, racking up an impressive 33 called or swinging strikes along the way, and so far the Dodgers' plan to limit his workload to one start a week appears to be paying off. Through four outings, Yamamoto sports a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB, and he'll look to keep rolling when he next takes the bump, a start which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend against the Rangers.