Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Fans nine in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto came away with a no-decision in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out nine.
The right-hander generated 32 called or swinging strikes over 94 pitches (61 total strikes), but a lack of run support forced Yamamoto to settle for his eighth quality start of the season rather than his seventh win. He'll take a 2.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB through 73.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Giants.
