Yamamoto picked up the win Tuesday against the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over nine innings.

Jackson Chourio sent Yamamoto's first pitch over the right-field wall to give Milwaukee a quick 1-0 lead. That would prove to be the only mistake the 27-year-old right-hander made Tuesday, as he allowed just three men to reach base for the rest of the game while recording all 27 outs by himself on only 111 pitches. The earliest that Yamamoto could potentially be called upon to make his next start would be Game 6, but that may not be necessary with the Dodgers already up two games to none as the series moves to Los Angeles.