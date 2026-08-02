Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Goes eight innings in loss

Yamamoto (11-7) allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three over eight innings to take the loss versus the Red Sox on Saturday.

Yamamoto has gone seven or more innings in three of his five starts since the beginning of July. He had a little early trouble in this one, giving up solo home runs to Ceddanne Rafaela in the first and third innings before the Red Sox scraped together the decisive run in the eighth. Yamamoto continues to be a workhorse for the Dodgers with a 2.76 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 121:29 K:BB through 133.2 innings over 20 starts, though he has given up a career-high 15 homers this year. Yamamoto's next start is projected to be on the road in Arizona.