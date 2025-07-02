Yamamoto (8-6) allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out eight over seven innings to earn the win over the White Sox on Tuesday.

Yamamoto has taken advantage of a pair of favorable matchups, allowing a total of one run on four hits and two walks over 12 innings combined against the Rockies and White Sox. The right-hander should be gaining some confidence from these outings after a shaky stretch against tougher opponents earlier in June. Yamamoto has a 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 109:32 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 17 starts.