Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Inefficient in no-decision

Yamamoto allowed three hits, three walks and a hit batsman while striking out six over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Yamamoto had covered at least six innings in each of his previous nine starts, but he fell an out short of that mark in a rare inefficient performance. He threw 62 of 107 pitches for strikes. On the bright side, it was his third scoreless outing in 21 starts this year, though a lack of run support left him without the win. Yamamoto has a stellar 2.65 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 127:32 K:BB through 139.1 innings over 21 starts on the year. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Brewers.