Yamamoto signed a 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.comreports.

Several teams were involved in the sweepstakes to sign Yamamoto after he was posted by the Orix Buffaloes in late November, though the Dodgers were always viewed among the favorites. He was dominant with the Buffaloes in 2023, maintaining a 1.16 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 176:28 K:BB across 171 innings, earning him the largest contract for a pitcher in MLB history despite never throwing a pitch stateside. Yamamoto will join Tyler Glasnow and Bobby Miller to form a formidable top of the rotation for the Dodgers.