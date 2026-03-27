Yamamoto (1-0) notched the win against Arizona on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Yamamoto was rewarded for his MVP performance during last season's World Series with a second straight Opening Day start and guided the champs to a campaign-opening victory. He fell behind on a two-run Geraldo Perdomo homer in the fourth inning, but Los Angeles was able to storm back for four runs in the fifth, and the Japanese hurler otherwise kept the Diamondbacks from crossing home plate. Yamamoto threw 63 of 95 pitches for strikes while going just deep enough to notch a quality start. His second start is lined up to take place at home against Cleveland next week.