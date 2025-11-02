Yamamoto earned the win in Game 7 of the World Series on Saturday, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out one batter over 2.2 scoreless innings.

It was a heroic effort by Yamamoto, who threw 34 pitches one night after tossing 96 pitches as the starting (and winning) pitcher in Game 6. The Japanese right-hander was called upon Saturday in the bottom of the ninth inning to put out a major fire with the game tied 4-4 after the Blue Jays put runners on first and second with one out. Yamamoto hit the first batter he faced to load the bases, but he was able to get out of the jam by getting a force out at home plate on a grounder followed by a deep fly out. He returned to toss a clean 10th inning, and after Los Angeles plated the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th, Yamamoto finished things off in dramatic fashion in the bottom of that frame by getting Alejandro Kirk to ground into a double play with the bases loaded. Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP after putting together a dominant series during which he won three games and allowed just two runs while posting a 15:1 K:BB over 17.2 innings.