Yamamoto earned the win in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Tuesday, striking out 10 and giving up one run on four hits and one walk over seven innings.

The Japanese right-hander surrendered a run on two hits and a walk during the fifth inning, but he otherwise limited Atlanta to a pair of singles. It was Yamamoto's first appearance since his final start of the regular season Sept. 23 versus San Diego, but he showed no signs of rust while helping Los Angeles claim a 2-1 series lead. The 28-year-old could be available Friday if Atlanta is able to force a decisive Game 5, but it's more likely that he doesn't see the mound again until the NLCS, should the Dodgers advance.