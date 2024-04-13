Yamamoto did not factor into the decision Friday against San Diego, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over five innings. He struck out six.

Yamamoto looked to be in for another rough outing against the Padres after allowing a 390-foot home run to Manny Machado in the first inning. However, the Dodgers starter settled in over his next four innings, striking out four and yielding another run on a solo shot by Ha-Seong Kim. The two homers allowed Friday night were the first of Yamamoto's rookie campaign as he sports a 4.50 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over 16 innings. His next start is scheduled to be against the Nationals at home.