Yamamoto (4-1) picked up the win Friday in Game 6 of the World Series against the Blue Jays, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out six batters over six innings.

Although Yamamoto wasn't able to record a third-straight complete game, he still proved to be as dominant as ever in Game 6, allowing just one run on a George Springer RBI single in the third. Yamamoto seemed to be at risk of allowing a few more runs in the sixth after giving up a two-out double to Vladimir Guerrero and walking Bo Bichette, but a well-timed strikeout of Daulton Varsho allowed the right-hander to escape the inning unharmed. The Japanese All-Star will almost certainly be unavailable for Saturday's series finale after throwing 96 pitches Friday, so he'll finish his second MLB postseason with a 1.56 ERA and 0.78 WHIP alongside a 32:5 K:BB after 34.2 innings.