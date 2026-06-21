Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Quality start in loss

Yamamoto (7-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Orioles.

This was the first time Yamamoto allowed multiple runs since he was tagged for five runs over 6.1 innings in a May 12 starts versus the Giants. He had given up just four runs over 35.2 innings across his last five starts, but the Orioles were able to get to him in the second and fourth frames of this contest. Yamamoto is up to 11 quality starts in 14 outings this season, pitching to a 2.65 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 86:17 K:BB over 91.2 innings. His next start is projected to be on the road versus the Padres.