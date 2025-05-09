Yamamoto (4-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Yamamoto navigated a little trouble the first time through the order, but the Diamondbacks got to him in the fourth inning. Gabriel Moreno tagged him for a grand slam to open the scoring in that frame, and Ketel Marte added a solo home run an inning later. The five runs allowed were more than Yamamoto had allowed over his last five starts combined, a stretch in which he gave up four runs (one earned) in 30 innings. He's given up a pair of homers in two of his eight starts so far, but he hasn't seen a ball leave the yard in the other six. Even with this season-worst performance, Yamamoto is at a 1.80 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB through 45 innings. He'll look to right the ship versus the Athletics next week.