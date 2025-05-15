Yamamoto (5-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out six.
The right-hander surrendered five runs in his previous start at Arizona, but he rebounded Wednesday with his fifth quality start of the campaign. Yamamoto's five wins are tied for sixth in MLB, and he has a 2.12 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB through 51 innings this year. A matchup with the Diamondbacks is likely on tap for next week.
