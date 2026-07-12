Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Roughed up in loss

Yamamoto (9-6) allowed six runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks.

Yamamoto's run of five straight quality starts came to a crashing halt when Arizona put up five runs in the sixth inning, capped by James McCann's three-run home run. The four walks matched a season high for Yamamoto, while the six runs were a season high as well. He now has a 2.85 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 106:25 K:BB through 110.2 innings over 17 starts this season.