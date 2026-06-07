Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Settles in after shaky first frame

Yamamoto (6-4) allowed one run on two hits and struck out four without walking a batter to earn the win over the Angels on Saturday.

Yamamoto gave up an RBI triple to Oswald Peraza in the first inning, then proceeded to retire the next 22 batters in order. The Dodgers put up a nine-spot in their half of the first and cruised the rest of the way. Yamamoto was efficient, needing just 93 pitches (69 strikes) in his longest start of the year, and he was rewarded with his third straight win. He's allowed just three runs over his last 27.1 innings, returning to dominant form after some struggles in late April and early May. For the season, the 27-year-old has a 2.68 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 73:15 K:BB through 77.1 innings over 12 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road versus the White Sox.