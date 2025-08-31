Yamamoto allowed one run on four hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Tanner Scott surrendered the lead in the eighth inning, denying Yamamoto the win, but it doesn't sour the starter's strong performance. This was Yamamoto's third double-digit strikeout game of the year and his first since April 18 versus the Rangers. He's also logged three straight quality starts. On the season, Yamamoto is now at a 2.82 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 167:48 K:BB through 146.2 innings across 26 starts. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Baltimore.