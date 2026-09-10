Yamamoto (13-8) allowed one run on three hits and a walk while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Yamamoto limited the damage to an Elly De La Cruz solo home run in the fourth inning. This victory snapped a three-start winless stretch for Yamamoto, who continues to be among the most reliable starters in baseball. This was his third double-digit strikeout performance of the year. He has pitched to a 2.62 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 171:39 K:BB through 172 innings over 26 starts. Yamamoto is lined up to make his next start in a rematch in Cincinnati next week.