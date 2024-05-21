Yamamoto (5-1) earned the win Monday over the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.1 innings.

Yamamoto was able to rebound after being not at his best last Monday versus the Giants. The rookie right-hander put together his fifth quality start in his last six outings, though the win was briefly endangered after Elieser Hernandez gave up a pair of solo home runs in the eighth inning. Yamamoto is at a 3.17 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB through 54 innings over 10 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start on the road in a tough venue, Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park.