Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Strikes out nine in win

Yamamoto (12-7) allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Friday.

Yamamoto was able to pick up his fourth quality start in five outings since the All-Star break, and his nine strikeouts were his most in any game in that span. The star right-hander limited the damage to a Joey Ortiz sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Yamamoto is now at a 2.60 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 136:34 K:BB through 145.1 innings over 22 starts this season. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.