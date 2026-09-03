Yamamoto allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out eight over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Yamamoto cruised through five innings, but he gave up a pair of two-run homers over the last two frames of his start. That cost him a quality start, and the Dodgers' bullpen would ultimately falter when Tanner Scott failed to protect a lead in the eighth inning. Yamamoto had allowed just four runs over his previous four starts combined (24.1 innings), giving up just one homer in that span, though he was limited to a 1-1 record during that stretch. He's now at a 2.67 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 161:38 K:BB through 165 innings across 25 starts. His next outing is projected to be at home versus the Reds.