Yamamoto (14-9) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out four over six innings to take the loss versus the Padres on Wednesday.

Yamamoto earned a third straight quality start, though the Padres' pair of runs in the fifth inning were a product of his own throwing error. The right-hander has had few stumbles this season, pitching to a 2.53 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 182:42 K:BB over 185 innings through 28 starts. His regular season is done, so expect Yamamoto's next appearance to come in the NLDS.