Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Teases perfect game in victory

Yamamoto (7-4) earned the win over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks while striking out seven batters over 8.1 innings.

Yamamoto was nearly untouchable Saturday, and he didn't allow a baserunner until Mookie Betts committed an error on a grounder with two outs in the eighth inning. The right-handed hurler still had a chance at a no-hitter, but that ended when Tristan Peters clubbed a solo shot leading off the bottom of the ninth. Though he had to settle for a dominant victory, Yamamoto did end up in the Dodgers' history book by retiring 45 consecutive batters dating back to his previous start -- a run exceeded in MLB history only by Yusmeiro Petit, who set down 46 straight hitters for the Giants in 2014. Yamamoto also recorded his fourth consecutive victory, and he hasn't allowed more than one run in five straight starts. On the season, the reigning World Series MVP has a standout 2.52 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 80:15 K:BB over 85.2 innings spanning 13 starts.