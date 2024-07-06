Yamamoto (shoulder) will begin playing catch next week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Yamamoto has been shut down from throwing since being diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain June 16 but will resume a throwing program in the coming days. The 25-year-old is no longer feeling pain in his shoulder and seems to be on track for an August return.
