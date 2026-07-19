Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Tosses complete game in 10th win

Yamamoto (10-6) earned the win in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks over nine innings against the Yankees. He struck out seven.

Yamamoto was stellar, throwing the first regular-season complete game of his MLB career on 102 pitches (69 strikes). It came at an opportune time with the Dodgers set for a bullpen game in the second half of Sunday's doubleheader. While he entered the All-Star break on a sour note by giving up a season-high six runs July 11 against the Diamondbacks, the right-hander has been remarkably consistent and effective, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 12 of 18 starts this season. Yamamoto will take a 2.78 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 113:25 K:BB across 119.2 innings into his next outing, which is lined up for next weekend against the Mets.