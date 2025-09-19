Yamamoto allowed one hit and six walks while striking out seven over 5.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Thursday.

Yamamoto put too much traffic on the basepaths with a season-high six walks, but he kept it from hurting by posting his third straight start allowing just one hit. This was also a fourth consecutive no-decision for the right-hander, which is massively unfortunate considering he's allowed just three runs over 28 innings in that span. He's now at a 2.58 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 194:57 K:BB through 167.2 innings across 29 starts this season. Yamamoto is projected for one more regular-season start, which would give him a chance to go for a 200-strikeout season against the Diamondbacks next week.