Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Will remain with Japan through WBC
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yamamoto will stay with Team Japan for as long as the team remains alive in the World Baseball Classic, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Yamamoto is scheduled to make his final start of the tournament Saturday versus Venezuela. Initial reports indicated that the reigning World Series MVP would then join the Dodgers in Arizona for spring training, but it's since been clarified that Yamamoto will remain with Team Japan for the duration of its time in the WBC. Yamamoto is fully expected to be ready for a near-regular workload once the MLB regular season kicks off.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Starting in WBC quarterfinals•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Set for three innings in WBC opener•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Tosses 1.2 frames in spring debut•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Picks up third WS win, named MVP•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Quality start in Game 6 win•
-
Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto: Tosses another complete game•