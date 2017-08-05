Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Dominates Mets in Dodgers debut
Darvish (7-9) scattered three hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 10 in Friday's 6-0 win over the Mets.
He fired 68 of 99 pitches for strikes in a spectacular Dodgers debut, as Darvish gave his new team everything it could have hoped for when he came over from the Rangers at the trade deadline. The 30-year-old will continue acclimating himself to the National League in a juicy matchup next Friday at home against the Padres.
