Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Dominates Padres in win Monday
Darvish (10-12) allowed just one run on two hits while striking out nine across seven innings in a dominant victory over the Padres on Monday.
The right-hander asserted his dominance against one of the league's worst offenses, tossing over 70 percent of his pitches for strikes and letting just three Padres traverse the base paths. Darvish now has a 3.44 ERA and four victories since joining the Dodgers. He lines up to make one more start during the regular season on the road against the Rockies.
