Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Improves to 2-0 with new club
Darvish (8-9) held the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's 8-6 win.
Darvish's high strikeout total came at a price, as he needed 106 pitches just to get through five frames. Luckily for him, Los Angeles' potent offense had already built up an 8-2 lead by the time the bottom of the sixth rolled around and Arizona was never able to claw all the way back. The rental from Texas now has a 20:3 K:BB in 12 innings through two starts with his new team. Expect another hefty strikeout total when Darvish takes on a subpar White Sox lineup in his home debut Wednesday.
More News
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...