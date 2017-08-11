Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Improves to 2-0 with new club

Darvish (8-9) held the Diamondbacks to two runs on five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts over five innings in Thursday's 8-6 win.

Darvish's high strikeout total came at a price, as he needed 106 pitches just to get through five frames. Luckily for him, Los Angeles' potent offense had already built up an 8-2 lead by the time the bottom of the sixth rolled around and Arizona was never able to claw all the way back. The rental from Texas now has a 20:3 K:BB in 12 innings through two starts with his new team. Expect another hefty strikeout total when Darvish takes on a subpar White Sox lineup in his home debut Wednesday.