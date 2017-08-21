Dodgers' Yu Darvish: In line to start Sunday

Darvish (back) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

This is encouraging news, as it appears his stay on the DL will likely be a short one. Darvish was able to complete a 32-pitch bullpen session Monday with no issues, and if all goes well in his second bullpen session Thursday, he's expected to be back with the Dodgers to make his scheduled start against the Brewers on Sunday. Brock Stewart is expected to start in his place Tuesday.