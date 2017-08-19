Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Lands on DL
Darvish was placed on the 10-day disabled list with back tightness, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Darvish's back tightened up during his last start -- which could help explain his career-low two strikeouts -- and the 32-year-old will require a brief stint on the DL to get over the issue. The good news is manager Dave Roberts said the injury isn't a serious one, and the team expects him to miss just one start while on the shelf, according to Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA. This lines him up to return to action against the Brewers on Aug. 27. In the meantime, Edward Paredes was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take his place on the roster, while Brock Stewart is expected to fill in for Darvish in the rotation while he's sidelined.
