Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Likely to land on DL

Manager Dave Roberts said Darvish will probably require a stint on the disabled list to get over back tightness, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Darvish is apparently dealing with some lingering back tightness that crept up during his most recent start, so the Dodgers will play it safe with their newly acquired pitcher and give him some time on the DL to get better. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined with the ailment, but he's set to miss at least one turn in the rotation before he's eligible for activation (Aug. 26). In the meantime, Brock Stewart is expected to fill in for him in the rotation while he's sidelined.