Dodgers' Yu Darvish: No earned runs allowed Tuesday

Darvish didn't factor into the decision Tuesday in Philadelphia despite allowing just one unearned run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

The only damage against Darvish came after a Cody Bellinger error opened the door for a Rhys Hoskins RBI single in the sixth inning that put runners on first and second while ending the Japanese pitcher's night. He was bailed out by the bullpen in that inning, but Philadelphia struck for four runs in the next inning to erase the possibility of a Darvish win. Darvish's next start Monday against the league-worst Padres offense could be a dominant one.