Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Slated to start Friday

Darvish will make his Dodgers debut Friday against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

He will throw a bullpen session Wednesday to prepare for his first start in nine days. Darvish was rocked for a career-high 10 runs over 3.2 innings in his final start in a Rangers uniform, and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported that Darvish was tipping his pitches in that outing. Assuming he irons out those issues, Darvish should return to frontline form in short order.