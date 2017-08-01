Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Slated to start Friday
Darvish will make his Dodgers debut Friday against the Mets, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
He will throw a bullpen session Wednesday to prepare for his first start in nine days. Darvish was rocked for a career-high 10 runs over 3.2 innings in his final start in a Rangers uniform, and Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reported that Darvish was tipping his pitches in that outing. Assuming he irons out those issues, Darvish should return to frontline form in short order.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Won't debut until later in week•
-
Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Sent to Dodgers•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Actively being shopped•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Shelled for career-high 10 runs•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Could be dealt prior to deadline•
-
Rangers' Yu Darvish: Strikes out season-high 12 in no-decision Friday•
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...