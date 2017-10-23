Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Starting Game 3 of World Series

Darvish will start Game 3 of the World Series against the Astros on Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

After throwing for a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over nine starts with the Dodgers following a trade from the Rangers at the end of July, Darvish has been absolutely dialed in during the postseason. He's gone 2-0 over his two starts (11.1 innings) and logged a 14:1 K:BB while allowing just two runs. He'll look to carry his recent success into Friday's game against a high-powered Houston offense.