Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Takes mound for Game 7

Darvish will start Game 7 of the World Series against the Astros on Wednesday, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Darvish allowed four earned runs off six hits and one walk in 1.2 innings during Friday's Game 3 loss in Houston, but receives a shot at redemption from manager Dave Roberts ahead of the winner-take-all Game 7. He will once again be opposed by Lance McCullers, as both pitchers are coming in on normal rest. During Darvish's first two postseason starts, prior to Game 3 on Friday, the right-hander allowed just two earned runs while striking out 14 over 11.1 innings to help the Dodgers reach the World Series.