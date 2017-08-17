Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Tosses quality start Wednesday
Darvish allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk through six innings Wednesday against the White Sox. He struck out two and didn't factor into the decision.
Although he was able to notch a quality start, it wasn't Darvish's finest outing; he served up a season-high three homers while failing to strikeout three batters for the first time in his career (125 starts). He left the game in line for a loss, but a ninth inning rally from the Dodgers got him off the hook and left his undefeated record as a Dodger. He now boasts a 2.50 ERA and 22:4 K:BB in three starts (18 innings) for his new team, so look for him to turn in another quality outing when he faces off against a slumping Pittsburgh team Tuesday.
