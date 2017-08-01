Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Won't debut until later in week

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated that Darvish will make his team debut no earlier than Thursday's game against the Braves, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Prior to being traded to the Dodgers on Monday, Darvish had been listed as the Rangers' probable starter for their game Tuesday, so the right-hander has already had his normal four days of rest in between starts and could be used as soon as Roberts wishes. With capable options in Kenta Maeda and Alex Wood on hand to start the next two games, however, the Dodgers can afford to let Darvish take the time to get acclimated with his new team. The arrival of Darvish likely means that Brock Stewart, who entered the rotation last week for the injured Clayton Kershaw (back), will move back to the bullpen or to Triple-A Oklahoma City.