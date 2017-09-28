Dodgers' Yu Darvish: Won't start Sunday
Darvish will not make another start before the end of the regular season, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Darvish was originally expected to make his final start of the regular season Sunday, but the Dodgers will instead turn the game over to their bullpen. The 31-year-old, who owns a 3.44 ERA and 61:13 K:BB through nine starts with the Dodgers, will now use simulated outings to stay sharp for his next start, which will come in the playoffs. He's lined up to start Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct. 9.
