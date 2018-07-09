Diaz recorded a season-high four hits -- including his sixth home run of the season -- in Double-A Tulsa's 10-5 victory over Frisco on Sunday.

After he was sidelined just under two weeks in May with a hip injury, Diaz hasn't missed a beat since returning to the lineup. The 20-year-old is slashing .311/.416/.472 since the beginning of June, with his high-end bat speed aiding him to lofty batting averages at every stop on the minor-league ladder. Perhaps more impressively, Diaz has recorded as many walks (36) as strikeouts over 244 plate appearances on the season. That improved plate approach could help him earn a look in the majors at some point in 2019, but his fantasy potential is somewhat muted due to his unremarkable power and stolen-base output. He's been nabbed in seven of his 15 steal attempts this season and has slugged no more than 11 home runs in any of his three professional seasons.

