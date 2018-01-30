Diaz has been invited to the Dodgers' major-league camp this spring, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Diaz continued his rise through the Dodgers' minor-league ranks in 2017, prompting the team to invite him to major-league spring training for the first time in his young career. The 21-year-old opened last season with High-A Rancho Cucamonga, where he hit .278/.343/.414 in 83 games before earning a promotion to Double-A Tulsa. While Diaz posted an impressive .333/.390/.491 line in 31 games with the Drillers, expectations should be held in check; his numbers were aided by a .434 BABIP, while he also posted a career-worst 0.34 BB/K against the most advanced pitching he's seen. He'll likely start back at Double-A to open the 2018 campaign.