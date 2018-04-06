Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Held back in extended spring training
Diaz came down with some minor dings this spring and is being held back in extended spring training before joining Double-A Tulsa, MLB.com's Jim Callis reports.
It's unclear exactly what types of injuries he's dealing with, but it sounds minor. The 21-year-old Cuban outfielder posted a 149 wRC+ in 31 games at Double-A last year, so he could quickly force a promotion to Triple-A once healthy.
