Diaz (hand) is 0-for-9 with a strikeout in two games back from the disabled list with High-A Rancho Cucamonga.

The outfield prospect was activated from the minor-league DL on Wednesday, although his initial plate appearances since the injury have proved to be unfruitful. Despite the rough showings, Diaz still holds a .283/.346/.452 slash line with eight home runs for the Quakes this season.

