Dodgers' Yusniel Diaz: Hits DL with hip issue
Diaz was placed on the 7-day disabled list Tuesday at Double-A Tulsa due to a hip injury, Kelsie Heneghan of MiLB.com reports.
It's the second DL stint of the season for Diaz, whose 2018 debut was delayed until April 19 after he came out of spring training with a combination of minor injuries. Since returning to action, Diaz had slashed .308/.419/.513 and collected five stolen bases in 93 plate appearances, with the 21-year-old outfielder reaching base in eight straight contests before succumbing to the hip issue. He faces an uncertain timetable for a return from his latest setback, though the Dodgers haven't suggested the injury is a significant one.
